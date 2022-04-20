The BendFilm Show, Interview with Alberta Poon & More from BendFilm

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Save the Date!

Join us for a 70’s theme, live variety show, games, late night talk, music and dance show to help raise funds for 2022 Festival filmmakers travel fund.

Save the date and stay tuned for more details!

New Blog Post: Interview with Director Alberta Poon!

Based in Portland, OR, Alberta Poon is a first-generation Chinese-American director and screenwriter known for her surreal-like imagery, lush soundscapes, and fondness for vibrant punches of color—creating bold worlds that embody beauty and humor in a fun and refreshing light. Alberta’s work explores the themes of the Asian-American diaspora experience using comedy to grab the attention of people that might otherwise tune out.

The Father’s Group Film Series: Do the Right Thing

The Father’s Group introduces the 2022 A Night Out With The Father’s Group Film Series. Every month, we will show a film or documentary series featuring black actors, directors, composers, in partnership with Open Space Event Studios.

BendFilm, in collaboration with The Father’s Group, will present encore screenings of select titles from the series at Tin Pan Theater following presentations at Open Space Event Studios.

A BendFilm Tribute to Alex Kollar (1993 – 2021)

Alex Kollar was a young member of the Bend community whose films combined his love of adventure sports with a concern about climate change. Alex’s joy was infectious and the few films he made left us wishing there could have been more.

Join us Wednesday April 27 at 7pm for an outdoor screening of some of Alex’s films and announce an annual award in his honor.

Alex’s mother will be in attendance to share important information on another one of Alex’s most passionate projects, Rwanda — a humanitarian project in Rwanda. $1 of every pint sold at concessions will be donated to Rwanda over the course of the evening.

If you cannot attend the event and still with to donate they are accepting Go Fund me donations here!

Early Bird Passes Now On Sale!

Join us for our 19th annual BendFilm Festival in beautiful Bend, Oregon for four days of independent film, panel discussions, and the opportunity to connect with filmmakers and filmgoers. October 6-9 (in-person) and October 10-23 (virtual)!

Are you a filmmaker? Submit your film to the Academy-qualifying festival HERE!

Tin Pan Trailer Contest!

We’re looking for future filmmakers to help make a smart, funny commercial about movies, and the magic of independent cinema that will screen before all Tin Pan movies! All Oregon-based students 4th-12th grades can enter and the winner gets $100!

Send submissions to info@benfilm.org by May 31!

