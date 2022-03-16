The Black Crowes & Slightly Stoopid Announce Shows at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

((L) Slightly Stoopid | Photo by Keith Zacharski / In The Barrel Photo. (R) The Black Crows | Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

It’s a great day for a couple of concert announcements from the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

On Saturday, July 9, Slightly Stoopid will play the amphitheater with special guests Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth as part of their Summer Traditions 2022 Tour.

We’re also thrilled to announce The Black Crowes will take the amphitheater stage on Thursday, July 21.

About The Black Crowes

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles Jealous Again, Twice As Hard, She Talks To Angels and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle, the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they’ve done everything a legendary rock group should do.

About Slightly Stoopid

San Diego, California-based Slightly Stoopid announce the first round of dates for their Summer Traditions 2022 tour — a nod to the summer outdoor amphitheater circuit the band has performed annually since 2007 but hasn’t taken place for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Joining Slightly Stoopid for their Summer Traditions 2022 tour are special guests Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth. After a consistent two decades on the road came to a halt in 2020, Slightly Stoopid has committed to deliver the same line-up and same experience, amongst many of the same venues in 2022! In an abbreviated 2021, Slightly Stoopid performed a handful of shows including Petco Park in their hometown San Diego, and a landmark two-night sold-out Red Rocks Double On The Rocks weekend, which also streamed worldwide on FANS/Relix/Twitch channel to over three million viewers. Summer Traditions 2022 is sure to remain an annual rite of passage for the group’s diehard fanbase known as “Stoopidheads,” as they travel the states, sharing good times with one another through music and community, as they have done since the band’s inception 25 years ago.

The 2022 edition of Summer Traditions kicks off in Bonner, Montana on July 7, and routes the beloved So-Cal band throughout North America, including stops at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mann Center in Philadelphia, the Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, New Jersey ending with a massive hometown show at Petco Park in San Diego. All currently announced dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Miles Doughty exclaimed, “We’re super pumped to hit the road this summer and finally bring the Summer Traditions Tour around the country!! Always a blessing to share the stage with our good friends Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth. We’re looking forward to some epic collaborations on stage and are stoked to keep our summertime tradition going! See you soon Party People!”

Since 1995, Slightly Stoopid continues to be a musical brotherhood. Founded by Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, the pair of long-time childhood friends, has created a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal and punk. They remain unwavering in their principles of independence, honoring their diversity of influences and mentors, and furthering their inherited legacy of the Southern California sound. Slightly Stoopid has built a sweeping legacy for itself, continuously expanding in diversity and repertoire. Warriors of the road, their touring has grown exponentially both domestically and internationally with sold-out headlining dates across the world, and festival appearances at famed events such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, ACL, Outside Lands and Cali Vibes amongst countless others.

Twenty-five years into the journey, the prolific collective has much to celebrate; the band founded their own record label, Stoopid Records (over one mil catalog sales and two RIAA certified Gold singles), created and curate their annual sold-out Closer to the Sun destination music festival in Mexico, launched a line of unique, high-quality cannabis products under the guise of Stoopid Organics, and continue to explore (and master) the art of musical collaboration, most recently with such artists such as Bob Weir, Cypress Hill, Barrington Levy, Don Carlos, Chali2na, G. Love, the Marley family, Snoop Dogg and more.

Slightly Stoopid is currently riding high on their latest single Everyday People (Headhunter remix) featuring hip-hop legend B-Real of Cypress Hill, and long-time collaborator and friend G. Love (G. Love & Special Sauce). The track was produced by Miguel Happoldt (Sublime/Skunk Records) and George Spits (Llama Beats). The foundation of the remix is built upon a drum sample from Herbie Hancock’s Headhunters’ 1975 anthem, God Make Me Funky,’ lending a brilliant jazz fusion and funk vibe elevated by B-Real’s (of Cypress Hill) fresh bars and coupled with G. Love’s original lyrics.

Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2022 Tour Dates:

July 7 — Bonner, Montana — KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 8 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 9 — Bend — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 10 — Tacoma, Washington — LeMay Collections at Marymount

July 14 — Avila Beach, California — Avila Beach Golf Resort

July 15 — Irvine, California — FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 17 — Santa Barbara, California — Santa Barbara Bowl

July 22 — Murphys, California — Ironstone Amphitheatre

July 23 — Berkeley, California — Greek Theatre

July 28 — Boston, Massachusetts — Leader Bank Pavilion

July 29 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 30 — Asbury Park, New Jersey — Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 04 — St. Augustine, Florida — Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 07 — Key West, Florida — Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Aug 11 — Albuquerque, New Mexico — Villa Hispana Outdoor Theater

Aug 12 — Sandy, Utah — Rio Tinto Stadium

Aug 18 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 19 — Houston, Texas — The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Aug 20 — New Braunfels, Texas — Whitewater Amphitheater

Aug 21 — Irving, Texas — Toyota Music Factory

Sep 03 — San Diego, California — Petco Park

All shows with special guests Pepper, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth with more shows to be announced soon

