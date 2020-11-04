The Brother’s INDUBIOUS — Changing Lives & Defying Death

(Evton and Skip of Indubious | Photo courtesy of Indubious)

The word Indubious is defined as “undoubtful” — and the brothers from the Bend-based Reggae band Indubious are living proof of that. The story of Indubious is not for the faint of heart. Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, Indubious was forged in the fires of pain and destruction. Evton and Skip, brothers and band-mates born with Cystic Fibrosis — a terminal genetic condition — were convinced by doctors of their impending death from an early age, yet have emerged as a powerful force for change and the future of conscious music.

Armed with impressive instrumental skill, powerful harmonies and an electrifying stage presence, Indubious is destined to change the face of music. They have developed a steadily lasting reputation as ambassadors of the West Coast Reggae, and the Medicine Music movement. Leaving audiences stunned and amazed, whilst shattering any preconceived notions of genre and style, they recruit fans from all walks of life — affectionately labeled “Indubians”. Their only choice has always been mind over matter, and time has proven that their unbending positive outlook, combined with an inspiring message of love and hope, has not only helped them overcome personal hardship, but catapulted their music onto the world stage with an unstoppable momentum.

The band and their legion of fans have adopted the motto Live Indubiously, which means living life without doubt or fear, and with faith in the fact that we are all here for a reason, in something greater than ourselves. “Our gift is music,” says Indubious, “and our mission is to reconnect the people of the world with rightful living in relationship to our own hearts — to deepen levels of self-love and appreciation for the gift of life. We wish to speak that truth in an effort to inspire others to do the same — to raise the positive vibrations of our planet, and to help others express the true loving nature within us all.”

Their 2019 album BELEAF, which was released in stores and online worldwide August 16, 2019, charted at #1 on Billboard Reggae Chart and #2 on iTunes Reggae Chart. With five albums under their belt, spanning from 2008, Indubious is slated to release another album early next year with the help of Easy Star Records, featuring some of the biggest names in Reggae and more.

Indubious has performed worldwide on international tours and at many prestigious festivals, including Shangri-La, Project Earth, Wakarusa, Gathering Of The Vibes, Reggae On The River, SulaFest in India, Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, California Roots Festival, Beloved, Britt Festivals, The Oregon Country Faire, Reggae in the Hills, Northwest World Reggae Festival, Earthdance, Gaia Festival, plus club and concert hall tours all nationally and internationally. They have recently completed tours with The Movement, Wookiefoot, Iya Terra, Julian Marley and Hirie, and have shared the stage and toured with many influential names such as Black Uhuru, Matisyahu, Blondie, Michael Franti, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Rebelution, Junior Reid and Pato Banton, to name a few.

While Indubious travels the world frequently, bringing their message all over the country and abroad, the brothers grew up in Oregon, and call Bend home. “We love it here,” they state proudly.

You can find out more about Indubious, including show dates, merchandise and more at indubiousmusic.com. Indubious music is available on all streaming sites such as iTunes and Spotify, as well as the brothers’ podcast, aptly named Living Indubiously.

