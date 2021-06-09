Tomorrow! Scalehouse Voices Presents Frank Janzen & Samantha Wall

(Artworks courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Join us for a conversation between these Crow’s Shadow Artists as they discuss creative collaboration in printmaking. The two artists worked closely together while developing Samantha Wall’s prints that are shown in the Scalehouse Exhibit today, Prints front the Permanent Collection. Janzen and Wall will speak on printmaking as a medium, the creative process, collaborative print work and their time at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.

Artist Talk

June 10, 6-7pm

Virtual Zoom Event

Reservations are required and a Zoom link will be sent in confirmation email

$10 suggested donation

ABOUT SAMANTHA WALL

Samantha Wall, originally from Seoul, South Korea, is an artist working in Portland, Oregon. Wall immigrated to the United States as a child and comes from a multiracial background. Operating from within this framework, her drawings embody the experience of navigating transcultural identity. Her projects have been exhibited at the Hangaram Art Museum in the Seoul Arts Center, CUE Art Foundation in New York and the Portland Art Museum, as well as exhibition spaces in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Frankfurt. She is the recipient of numerous grants and awards including an MFA Grant from the Joan Mitchell Foundation, a Golden Spot Residency Award from Crow’s Shadow Institute for the Arts and a Hallie Ford Fellowship from the Ford Family Foundation.

ABOUT FRANK JANZEN

Frank Janzen returned to secondary education at age 46 and five years later graduated from the University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada with a bachelor of fine art (honors) in 1994. He was accepted into the Tamarind Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated as a Tamarind Master Printer in 1996. Near the end of 2001, he became the first full-time resident master printer at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts. There he collaborated with artists from around the United States and internationally, helping them to realize their vision in the form of either printed lithographic editions or in a series of monotypes or monoprints. At the same time, he helped to set up and organize a world-class print studio. While doing this he maintained his own art practice in prints and painting and had numerous solo and group exhibitions around Eastern Washington and Oregon. Janzen was also included in the Crow’s Shadow exhibition at the Pataka Museum in Wellington, New Zealand that took place February through May 2008. After sixteen years at Crow’s Shadow, he retired at the end of 2017 which happened to be their 25th anniversary. Janzen currently lives in Nanaimo, B.C., Canada and maintains an active studio practice.

scalehouse.org