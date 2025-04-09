The Cause of Conservation & the Delight of Capturing Light

(Emerging Cathedrals by Krystal Allen)

Krystal’s journey into art began as a child in Orchard Park, New York. She learned that announcing she was bored inspired her mother to give her tiring chores. Pads and pencils became her constant companions. “Drawing kept me busy and, more importantly, it became a way for me to process the world, especially since I’ve always had visual challenges, including partial blindness and dyslexia,” Krystal explains. “It made me super observant and pushed me to focus on the details. Drawing was my way of verifying what I saw.”

Krystal was fortunate to have a consistent mentor in her art teacher, who inspired her from grade school into high school. In college, Krystal expanded her understanding of visual storytelling through a mix of advertising, design, and fine art studies. Later her professional career in the arts included working as the West Coast sales manager for PleinAir and Fine Art Connoisseur magazines and managing a design showroom and art gallery.

For Krystal, art is a way to advocate for what she values most — for the preservation of farmland, for connecting communities through shared creativity, and for celebrating the beauty of the natural world. Deeply involved in her Marin County community, Krystal sold her work to support the Bolinas Museum for over thirty years and helped empower the mentally ill for twelve years at the Buckelew Foundation. Through initiatives with the Marin Agricultural Land Trust and Art On The Farm, she used her artistic talents to highlight the need to protect rural landscapes from urban expansion. Painting on private farmland, often inaccessible to the public, she created works that not only evoked the singular beauty of these places but also raised critical funds to keep them intact. Krystal reflects, “It wasn’t just creating a painting; it was telling the story of why the land matters.”

In 2015, Krystal relocated to Prineville with her husband, where they transformed a mid-century property into a home and studio. Compared to Marin County’s coastal farmland, Central Oregon offered her a fresh palette of rugged mountain ranges, high desert light, and dramatic vistas. “Each location brings its own challenges,” she explains. “I’ve found new energy in capturing this unique geography.”

Krystal remains an active participant in plein air outings. “When painting outdoors, you only have a small window of time to capture light and mood,” she explains. “It sharpens your instincts and demands attention to detail.” She continues to contribute to the local arts community through groups like the Dry Canyon Arts Association and the Plein Air Painters of Oregon.

“Two main facets of my personality are a mix of perseverance and curiosity, and art is problem-solving. Changing subject matter challenges me to stay fresh and curious, to grow as a painter and observer. I want to transport viewers,” she says. “If they feel a moment of peace or even excitement — if they’re immersed in the place and time that inspired me — then I’ve done my job. Painting isn’t just about replicating a scene,” she explains. “It’s about editing to enhance, simplify, or add something that strengthens the composition.”

While landscape painting remains her focus, Krystal’s website proves she’s adept at drawing and painting just about anything. Her technical versatility is grounded in a careful, deliberate process, often starting with sketches or photographs before moving into compositions of oils or watercolors. Using atmospheric perspective — cool hues in the background, warmer tones in the foreground — she renders depth and dimension. Matthew London, former curator of the Clymer Museum, celebrated her work: “Krystal Allen’s paintings reveal a flawless demonstration of how light and shadow embrace the landscape.”

Krystal’s process varies by medium: oils typically involve layering color blocks and shadow areas, while watercolors rely on delicate washes to build depth and luminosity. “Mistakes in watercolor are harder to fix, which forces me to make deliberate choices, pushing me to be more thoughtful in every stroke,” she says.

Meet Krystal at a reception in her honor at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realtors in Downtown Redmond during First Friday Art Walk, April 4 between 5-8pm. Krystal’s art will be installed at Sotheby’s for the reception and will stay on display during the month of April. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

drycanyonart.org