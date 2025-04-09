Current Events Impacting Arts & Culture

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

As many of you are aware, Arts & Culture Organizations across the country and in Oregon are being impacted by decreases in funding. On April 3, we received notice from our friends at Oregon Humanities that a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) intended to support their work and by proxy, the work of small organizations like Scalehouse, had been terminated as part of deep cuts to the agency by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Wondering what you can do to help? We will be leaning on our community to support Scalehouse through funding — and our May 3 fundraiser is just around the corner.

You can also check out this link from Oregon Humanities with action items and stay up to date with Americans for The Arts.

Fundraiser Info

or

Become a Sustaining Donor

Support Scalehouse: Art Forward Masquerade

Wear your best masquerade glamour and come in your dancing shoes. We’ll kick-off the night at Volcanic Theatre Pub with time to mingle and enjoy drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres before moving into the paddle raise at 8pm. After we beat our fundraising goal, we will turn down the lights and get our groove on with a live visual performance and DJ set by VHS by Doone and interactive snacking stations by Bleu Bite Catering.

A limited run of Artist Masks are available for add-on at checkout. Each mask is hand-made by an Artist from the Scalehouse community and can be worn for the night and later displayed in your home.

Two drink tickets (beer and wine) are included with each ticket.

Tickets: $100 each

Artist Mask Add-On: $50 each (only 20 masks available!)

Let’ Party!

scalehouse.org