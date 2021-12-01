The Central Oregon School of Ballet Presents Their Holiday Classic, The Nutcracker Ballet

(Graphic | Courtesy of Central Oregon School of Ballet)

The Central Oregon School of Ballet presents its 35th annual production of The Nutcracker. The longest running Nutcracker in Bend, the show has become a classic holiday tradition in Central Oregon.

It has been two long years since these talented young dancers have taken the stage and they are excited and ready to perform their beloved Nutcracker show. The cast is composed of dancers ages 5-55 and includes local students and professional ballet dancers.

The Central Oregon School of Ballet has expanded the Nutcracker to offer a fourth show and all performances will be located at the Bend Senior High School Auditorium.

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7pm

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3pm

Face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Tickets start at $15. To purchase tickets, visit centraloregonschoolofballet.com/nutcracker or call 541-389-9306.

About the Central Oregon School of Ballet

The Central Oregon School of Ballet was founded in 1981 by Zygmunt and Sarah Sawiel. The school was purchased by Joshua D. Deininger and Elizabeth Voiles in 2018.

The Central Oregon School of Ballet specializes in classical ballet training to dancers of any level. It is their belief that ballet training is life training. The school’s goals are to train the next generation of dancers, to put on professional ballet productions in Central Oregon, to educate and inspire a love of ballet in Bend and to move people with movement.

centraloregonschoolofballet.com