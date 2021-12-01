A Novel Idea Unveiled, Author! Author! Returns, Mobile Hotspots & More at Your Library

The Deschutes Public Library has a slate of events happening in December.

A Novel Idea … Unveiled!

The Library’s best-kept secret will soon be the talk of the town. Find out which books will pass through the hands and capture the hearts of Deschutes County residents during this annual celebration of literature and community. Join us for an online unveiling of the A Novel Idea books for adults and youth on Sunday, December 5, at 4pm. It all takes place on our YouTube channel and includes trivia with prizes. Don’t miss it! And be sure to visit the A Novel Idea website, where you can take a fun quiz and learn about past selections — and maybe find a few hints about the 2022 selections.

Author! Author! Returns with a Trio of Terrific Talent in 2022

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series rings in its tenth season with three award-winning literary giants: Amy Tan (January 13), Tommy Orange (February 3) and Neil Gaiman (March 6). The new season will be all virtual, with each author bringing a unique voice and perspective to the table. Learn more about the author lineup and buy your tickets online when you visit the Library Foundation’s website at dplfoundaton.org. Tickets make a great holiday gift for yourself or for the book-lover in your life. And because the 2022 season is entirely online, you can give the gift of tickets to just about anyone, from the west coast to the east coast and everywhere in between.

Future Libraries: Provide Your Feedback by December 1

Last year, voters in Deschutes County approved a library bond measure to create the best spaces, programs, activities and resources possible for everyone in Deschutes County to enjoy. Architects are bringing the details to life, and we’d love to hear from you. Please take a few minutes to learn more about the progress and share your feedback with us by December 1. Visit the website to take part: deschuteslibrary.org/future.

Internet on the Go: Mobile Hotspots

We now lend mobile hotspots! Providing information to all is a core part of what we do, but accessing information increasingly relies on using the internet. These new mobile hotspots help bridge the digital divide, which refers to the gap between people and communities who do not have reliable access to technology — like the internet — and those who do. Hotspots can be checked out for up to three weeks at a time and operate like a mobile WiFi connection. Visit our website at dpl.pub/hotspots for more information and to reserve a mobile hotspot.

Hotspots are Just the Beginning: Check this Out

Not only can you check out a hotspot, your library card gives you access to everything from museum passes to sewing machines, and trail maps to Story Time To-Go kits. Of course you can check out books, too. But your library card opens the door to so much more! Explore the variety of items you can check out on our new Beyond the Books page on our website.

Traveling for the Holidays? Take Us with You!

Have library card, will travel! If you have your card number and PIN, and an internet connection, you have the library at your fingertips no matter where you are. Download an audio book for a road trip or a magazine for a flight. Stream a movie at home or read an eBook on your favorite mobile device. You can even learn a new skill or craft. And if you’re looking for a new book to read or listen to, be sure to check out Your Next Book, where one of our librarians can give you a set of custom recommendations based on your likes and interests.

Beyond Books: Games

For many people, the holidays are a time for puzzles and board games. If you’re looking to try something new, your library has a fresh collection of games that you can check out and play at home — for up to three weeks! Explore the full collection here. From classic chess to the latest role-playing games, there’s something for everyone and for every age. You’ll find games for two and games for groups, as well as simple card games, like Apples to Apples, and more complex sleuthing adventures, like Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective. Explore the collection and reserve your game today.

Resource Spotlight: HomeWord Bound

The HomeWord Bound Program provides access to library materials for homebound residents of Deschutes County. If you’re on short- or long-term disability, or are 75 years or older, or are confined to home because of illness, you can take advantage of this helpful program. HomeWord Bound delivers print books and audiobooks on CD. Visit our website for more information and to submit an application.

Events and Programs this December

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs.

New story times are posted every week on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.

Story Time Activity Pick-Up — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days.

Your Next Book: Kids’ Edition — December 8 (online)

Grab & Go: Winter Activity — December 11 (all locations)

Grab & Go: Children’s Gingerbread Kits — December 18 (all locations)

Celebrate Creativity — December 18 (online)

Abogado en la Biblioteca — December 1, December 8, December 15 (en línea)

BOOK CLUBS

Sunriver: Year-end Book Party — December 8 (online)

Redmond: Year-end Book Party — December 9 (in-person)

La Pine: Year-end Book Party — December 16

Downtown Bend: Year-end Book Party — December 17 (in-person)

Sisters: Year-end Book party — December 29 (online)

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations (D.Bend and Redmond) — see calendar for dates.

Lawyer in the Library (online) — December 1, December 8, December 15

Open Computer Lab (D. Bend) — December 2, December 9, December 16

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center — December 2 (Redmond)

A Novel Idea … Unveiled! — December 5 (online)

Open Computer Lab (Redmond) — December 7, December 14, December 21, December 28

SCORE Small Business Counseling (D.Bend) — December 7, December 14

KNOW CELEBRATE

Klezmer Fiddle and Yiddish Songs: With Jake Shulman-Ment — December 2 (online)

Sisters High School Jazz Choir Caroling — December 4 (Sisters); December 4 (D.Bend)

Mindfulness & Meditation: De-stress for the Holidays — December 8 (Redmond); December 16 (online)

Harpist Rebecca Smith Performs — December 16 (online)

Snowshoeing with Wanderlust Tours — December 12 (D.Bend); December 14 (D.Bend)

Merry Berry Celebration: Cooking with Berries — December 15 (online)

Bend Cello Collective Performance — December 20 (D.Bend)

New Year’s Eve Craft Bag — December 21 (online)

Quiet Writing Time (D. Bend) — December 6, December 13, December 20, December 27

Quiet Writing Time (Redmond) — December 7, December 14, December 21, December 28

How to Self-Edit — December 7 (D.Bend)

Make an Unforgettable First (Chapter) Impression — December 11 (D.Bend)

Central Oregon Writers Guild Member Reading — December 14 (online)

All libraries will be closed on December 24 and 25, and will close at 5pm on December 31. All libraries will be closed on January 1.

All book drops are locked on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

