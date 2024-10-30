The Cherrytree Music Company & Live Nation add Oregon Performance at Hayden Homes Amphitheater to STING 3.0 North American Tour

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Yesterday, 17-time Grammy Award winning artist STING has added a new performance to his highly revered STING 3.0 World Tour, presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, in Bend, OR on May 25, 2025 at the legendary Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), fans will have an opportunity to see Sting perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from his timeless discography. The STING 3.0 North American tour had several swift sellouts across North America and kicked off at the Fillmore in Detroit, MI to rave reviews:

“It was the kind of night — world-class performers, and performance, in an intimate space — that gets talked about for years.” (Oakland Press)

“It was the sort of show that connected the broader artistic dots, from the crisply syncopated Police stuff to his jazz-kissed solo excursions, while showcasing the songwriting that runs as the through line to it all.” (Detroit Free Press)

The tour continues with a special series of shows scheduled across North America, with the full itinerary included below.

Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the frontman and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career. The STING 3.0 Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) — mixed by 4-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Robert Orton — released September 5 on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale for the newly added date by visiting sting.com, starting Monday, October 28. Additional presales will run throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, November 1 at 10am PT on sting.com. Tickets for all other shows on the STING 3.0 tour are on sale now on sting.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, specially designed VIP gift item, limited edition tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

Sting 3.0 2024 Tour Itinerary

Friday, November 01 | Chicago, Illinois | Auditorium Theatre

Saturday, November 02 | Chicago, Illinois | Auditorium Theatre

Wednesday, November 06 | San Francisco, California | The Masonic

Thursday, November 07 | San Francisco, California | The Masonic

Tuesday, November 12 | Los Angeles, California | The Wiltern

Wednesday, November 13 | Los Angeles, California | The Wiltern

Friday, November 15 | Los Angeles, California | The Wiltern

Saturday, November 16 | Los Angeles, California | The Wiltern

Sunday, November 17 | Los Angeles, California | The Wiltern

STING 3.0 2025 Tour Itinerary

Monday, May 19 | Denver, Colorado | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Monday, May 20 | Denver, Colorado | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 25 Bend | Hayden Homes Amphitheater – ADDED DATE

About Sting:

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors.

Sting’s support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Official Website

About the Cherrytree Music Company:

Founded in 2005 by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers who push the creative envelope in popular music. In the 19 years since its inception and launch of its first-ever release, Feist’s Let It Die album, Cherrytree has had an indelible impact on the music landscape from managing celebrated musician and cultural icon Sting to launching Lady Gaga’s first two albums. The Cherrytree Music Company has also released culturally ground-breaking records and commercial successes by Ellie Goulding, LaRoux, Far East Movement and Robyn whose 2010 Cherrytree release “Body Talk” was named Album of the Decade by Rolling Stone. The Cherrytree Music Company, responsible for over 40-million-unit sales to-date, remains a vital source for popular music and catalyst for artist collaboration and innovation.