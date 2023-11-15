The Deschutes Theatre Company Presents Outside Mullingar

The Deschutes Theatre Company, “Bend’s Newest Theatre Company,” presents Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley with four showings this weekend.
When:
November 16 | 7:30pm
November 17 | 7:30pm
November 18 | 2pm and 7:30pm
Where: The Bend Church (United Methodist) 680 NW Bond, Bend, OR
Starring: Emily Cady, Richard Choate, Zachary Ellis, Cindy Green
Directed by: Susan Raley-Salas
Tickets: Available at bendticket.com. $25/advance, $27/at the door.
Why? Because…the world needs another romantic Irish comedy. Aoife and Rosemary live on a farm next to Tony and Anthony’s farm. Although they’ve been good neighbors for years, trouble is brewing over a tiny piece of land willed to Rosemary after her father died…land originally owned by neighbor Tony who now wants it back. What could go wrong between two families of pig-headed, stubborn Irish farm owners?
Deschutes Theatre Company • 503-348-2620 • p51express@aol.com