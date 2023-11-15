Casting Call for Upcoming Productions

The Greenhouse Cabaret will be having its preliminary season auditions this November 27 and 28. This is a great opportunity for those who have never done theater but want to get involved with us and work in a professional setting, or for the seasoned performer that has not been in one of our shows. A season audition helps us find new talents that we can consider for a multitude of roles and shows throughout our five-show season. The main shows we are looking to cast are Tick, Tick…Boom! the musical, Proof the dramatic play and Sweeney Todd the musical. We of course are always seeking new ways of casting and bringing more diversity into our space for both the crew and cast.

To submit, go to our website and under the ‘auditions’ tab you can read about all the shows and available roles. For the play auditions, you need to prepare a monologue. For the musical auditions, you must prepare a 32-bar cut of any musical theater song of your choosing. We have roles open from youth to mature, across the board. Please, show us your talents and help us blossom in our first full theatrical season.

The Greenhouse is known for its high-quality and creative productions. It is a very intimate and vulnerable performance space and the first paying theater in town. We do not take Equity contracts, however we function in the same way and strive to elevate performing arts here in Central Oregon. Come be a part of our legacy and be a part of a lifelong memorable experience.