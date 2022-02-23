The Foo Fighters Coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, October 7

(The Foo Fighters | Photo by Danny Clinch)

The Foo Fighters are coming to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, October 7.

This might be obvious, but a show like this is exactly why we’ve spent so much time and energy in upgrading the venue. Foo Fighters or Kenny Chesney or Nine Inch Nails doesn’t happen with our old stage and operating procedures.

Tickets on sale now online and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District — bendconcerts.com/event/foo-fighters .

The Ticket Mill will have a number of tickets available for in-person purchase only.