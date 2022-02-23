Join the Heart of Oregon Corps for Two of the Best Events in 2022

Join us for the Fifth Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser! Moving to the beautiful Seventh Mountain Resort, this popular event is hosted by Aperion Management Group to benefit Heart of Oregon Corps and its work to inspire and empower positive change in the lives of young people through jobs, education and stewardship.

Guests will enjoy the beautiful ambiance at Seventh Mountain while being served a farm-sourced, five-course gourmet meal, paired with local wine. Live music and prizes will round out the not-to-be-missed evening.

June 3, 2022

To ensure the safety of our guests, both events will be held outside and Oregon Health Authority Guidelines will be followed.

Join Us for A Day Of Endless Fun!

September 17, 2022

Hosted by R&H Construction for a third year, and benefitting Heart of Oregon Corps, this exciting event is back! You can find all the familiar family-friendly activities taking place at the Seventh Mountain Resort, including:

Cyclepub Races: Sign up your team in the Cycle Pub races or join us as we watch the tournament!

Games: Play cornhole and an assortment of other creative off-the-wall games that everyone can enjoy!

Food: We’re bringing in some of the best food trucks in Bend to serve us up some racetrack grub!

And More! Fun for the whole family and meet Heart of Oregon staff and youth!

