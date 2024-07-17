The Greenhouse Cabaret Brings Tony-Winning Drama Proof to Life

(Image courtesy of Greenhouse Cabaret)

Proof is the story of an enigmatic young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father, and an unexpected suitor.

They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof. In Proof, the young but guarded Catherine grieves over the loss of her father, a famous mathematician who had become a legend at the local university for solving complicated proofs, and for suffering from dementia. Just as Catherine begins to give in to her fear that she, too, might suffer from her father’s condition, Catherine’s older sister Claire returns home to help “settle” family affairs and Hal, one of the father’s old students, starts to poke around the house. What Hal discovers in an old speckle-bound notebook brings to light a buried family secret. It tests the sisters’ kinship as well as the romantic feelings growing between Catherine and Hal.

This poignant drama about love and reconciliation unfolds on the back porch of a house settled in a suburban university town, that is, like David Auburn’s writing, both simple and elegant. In 2005 there was a film adaptation with Gweneth Paltrow and Jake Jyllenhal. Proof is also known for being one of the longest running broadway dramas ever.

Starring:

Ramya Hipp (Sound of Music)

Natalie Curtis (Liza’s Lounge, Evita)

Richard Choate (Sonja, Vanya, Masha and Spike)

Daniel Witty (Importance of Being Earnest)

Directed by Joshua Curtis (Directorial debut)

This is The Greenhouse Cabaret’s seventh production since forming in winter of 2021. It is the first theater/plant shop combination in the world, and is known for supporting artists and creating a safe inclusive space for elevating art creation. Ticket costs go towards paying the actors and crew a professional theatrical wage, and is pioneering a new level of theater in Central Oregon. Sign up for newsletters on our website TheGreenhouseCabaret.com.

Opens August 16 and runs until August 31 (ten performances). Run Time Estimate: 2 hours with a 15 min intermission.

For additional information or tickets, go to our website or socials.

TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • Instagram: TheGreenhouseCabaret • Info@TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • 541-699-2840 • 1017 NE Second St., Bend