Pahlisch Homes to Sponsor HDCM Celebrity Recitals

(Stefan Jackiw)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is thrilled to welcome Pahlisch Homes to the HDCM family! They are the proud sponsors of our new HDCM Celebrity Recitals series, premiering this month with virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw.

“Pahlisch Homes seeks partnerships with nonprofit organizations that serve in the areas we build and align with our focus on creating healthy families and vibrant communities. What High Desert Chamber Music accomplishes through its educational outreach programs and concert series is a perfect fit to achieve these goals,” states Jason Myhre, Chief Communications Officer. “We are honored to partner with High Desert Chamber Music and look forward to being a part of the positive impact they are already making in the Central Oregon community.”

Pahlisch Homes, established in 1983 by Bev and Dennis Pahlisch, focuses on building high-quality, community-oriented homes throughout Oregon and Washington. The company emphasizes creating lasting communities that reflect local cultures and values, offering a range of homes suited for various stages of life. The legacy continues under the leadership of the Pahlisch children, maintaining a commitment to thoughtful decision-making and quality craftsmanship. Celebrating over 40 years, Pahlisch Homes prides itself on its integrity, quality, and the creation of supportive, amenity-rich neighborhoods.

“HDCM is proud to be aligned with this esteemed, community-driven company. Please plan to join us for this exciting new launch in July!,” says HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

Captivating audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with impeccable technique, Stefan Jackiw is hailed for his playing of “uncommon musical substance” that is “striking for its intelligence and sensitivity” (Boston Globe). This concert will take place on Sunday, July 28, at 4:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Ticket holders may join Stefan for a concert preview at 3:15pm.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Title sponsorship provided by Pahlisch Homes, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Combined Communications.

Further information:

General Admission $62, Student/Child $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)