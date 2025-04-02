A&E WeeklyMusicSisters
The Initial 2025 Lineup is Here

By

Surprise! We’re so excited to unveil our initial 2025 lineup.

This first round of artists includes 26 powerhouse acts representing the widest definition of “folk” — just how we like it! Explore the lineup and get excited for another magical weekend in Sisters.

Loudon Wainwright IIIKatie Pruitt

KyshonaMartyn Joseph

Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge

John FullbrightSean HayesGaby Moreno

WhitehorseTray Wellington Band

HumbirdKaleta & Super Yamba Band 

Bobby AluThe Fretless •  Max Gomez & Shannon McNally

CordovasJoy ClarkAlysha Brilla

Crying Uncle Bluegrass BandMaia Sharp

Seth BernardThe Faux Paws

The Rebel EvesMadeleine Roger

Kora FederSadie Gustafson-Zook

