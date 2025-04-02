The Initial 2025 Lineup is Here

Surprise! We’re so excited to unveil our initial 2025 lineup.

This first round of artists includes 26 powerhouse acts representing the widest definition of “folk” — just how we like it! Explore the lineup and get excited for another magical weekend in Sisters.

Loudon Wainwright III • Katie Pruitt

Kyshona • Martyn Joseph

Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge

John Fullbright • Sean Hayes • Gaby Moreno

Whitehorse • Tray Wellington Band

Humbird • Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Bobby Alu • The Fretless • Max Gomez & Shannon McNally

Cordovas • Joy Clark • Alysha Brilla

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band • Maia Sharp

Seth Bernard • The Faux Paws

The Rebel Eves • Madeleine Roger

Kora Feder • Sadie Gustafson-Zook

