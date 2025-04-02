Don’t Miss The Sleeping Beauty on April 27

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Sleeping Beauty

Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

Sunday, April 27 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Experience the most famous love story of all time! Sleeping Beauty, on its North American Tour in 2024-25. Artistic Direction by Andrei Litvinov, bringing the masterpiece choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov to life. The State Ballet Theater of Ukraine premiered this new interpretation of the timeless classic to a full house in Ukraine on September 26-27, 2020. The ballet’s choreography and design took many months to complete. Fortunately, it’s now ready to tour in the USA and Canada from November 2024 to May 2025.

You can view the tour route on the website classicalarts.net. “This is a story for all ages. If you believe in a dream, the dream can come true!” says Tour Producer Michael Art. Sleeping Beauty has wonderful music – it’s complex, philosophical, with love and tragedy. It has become one of the most striking ballets in our repertoire.

The performance features a ballet troupe of 50 dancers, and over 200 exclusive costumes were created especially for this production. “When creating Sleeping Beauty, we wanted to give the audience an unforgettable experience, immerse them in a fairy tale, and help them believe in miracles.” Therefore, the costumes, scenery, and props turned out to be very bright and colorful. “Our main task is for the audience to get mezmerized by this amazing performance and want to come to the theater again. We are confident that the performance will interest audiences of all ages. After all, we all need a real fairy tale in our lives!”

