The Language of Symbols

((L-R) Ego in the Darkness and Paradigm Shift by Alfred A. Dolezal)

Gertrude von le Fort, a German baroness who was a writer of novels, poems and essays, said: “Symbols are the language of something invisible spoken in the visible world.” This quote aptly describes Alfred Dolezal’s style as a symbolist painter. Symbolism began as a late 19th century movement that reacted against realism and naturalism with its origins in France, Belgium and Russia. It favored spirituality, dreams and imagination, often using themes of mysticism and morality, employing symbols to represent an idea, belief or action. When Alfred stepped away from a traditional subject matter and style in 1989, he knew he had found his personal expression.

An avid researcher in a variety of subject matter, Alfred is intent on divulging “the truth about life,” which he admits is a humorous endeavor as his personal truths have shifted and reformed throughout his almost 6o years behind the easel. His uplifting artwork offers a blueprint to wellness, his symbols infused with positive energy. He shares his passion about the miracle of life and a self-empowered existence and encourages the viewer to do the same. In doing so, he is reminded of the lessons he is practicing and his need to hold true to these universal truths. Self-realization has been a purging and powerful experience throughout his artistic career.

The game of chess, Alfred’s other love, is a favorite symbol. A game of chess reveals the requirements necessary to fight against spirit and matter, good and evil, values and ego, being and nonbeing. The black and white squares that alternate on the board and on which we move the pieces show us that step by step we find ourselves in the position to make decisions. The game board resembles the esoteric life, represented in his painting Ego in the Darkness.

“An idea, in the highest sense of that word, cannot be conveyed, but by a symbol.” Alfred loves this quote by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and incorporated its impact in his painting, Paradigm Shift. An important change happens when the usual way of thinking about or doing something is replaced by a different process. It begins by having an open mind. After 300 paintings, the quest for knowledge continues as Alfred expresses his artistic visions not only with color, form and composition but also through his metaphysical and emotional experiences.

