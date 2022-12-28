Crowd Favorites Crown City String Quartet Returns to Bend for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th Season

(Crown City String Quartet. Photography by Leaetta)

High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season continues with crowd favorites, the Crown City String Quartet. As resident string quartet, the group has made over one dozen appearances in Bend over the past 14 years. The group consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

This concert is brought to you by the Pine Tavern Restaurant and will take place on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Ticket holders may join the musicians at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk. The first half of the program includes William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama, Florence Price’s Andante Cantabile and Jessie Montgomery’s Strum. The second half of the program concludes with the triumphant and exuberant Mendelssohn String Quartet Op.44 No.3.

