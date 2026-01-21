The Museum at Warm Springs Announces 2025 Accomplishments

(The Museum at Warm Springs lobby | Photo courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

Designed and built to Smithsonian Institution standards in 1993, The Museum at Warm Springs is a very special place of cultural and historical importance to the Warm Springs people. “We are grateful to everyone who has visited our Museum and supported us over the past year, says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). “Many times, visitors tell us their stories of how much they enjoy The Museum. Some say it is their favorite place to visit in Central Oregon and come every year.”

The Museum’s 2025 accomplishments included:

Exhibits

31st Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit is a popular annual juried exhibit celebrating the artistic creativity and excellence of Warm Springs Tribal members. Paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more were featured in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art. (Closed February 8, 2025)

“Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs” highlighted the history and experiences of Warm Springs tribal member ranching families and rodeo culture. Included were historic documents, art, objects, family interviews and photographs. (June 26 – September 27, 2025)

“32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit is a popular annual juried exhibit celebrating the artistic creativity and excellence of Warm Springs Tribal members. Paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more were featured in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art. (Opened November 12, 2025)

Traditional Master Arts Class & Workshop

Columbia River Plateau Shell Dress Making Workshop. A four-day, two-session “Columbia River Plateau Shell Dress Making” master arts class workshop took place in November at The Museum (November 1-2; November 15-16). The workshop was sponsored in partnership with The Museum at Warm Springs and the s’gwi gwi ʔ altxw, House of Welcome Cultural Art Center at The Evergreen State College with additional support from First Nations Development Institute and the Oregon Cultural Trust. Program Specialist Linley Logan (Tonawanda Seneca) from The House of Welcome Cultural Art Center at The Evergreen State College assisted in the administration of the workshop and shared stories with the participants. Instructor Roberta Kirk, a Warm Springs Tribal member, was the workshop’s master instructor. She was assisted by her granddaughter Tashina Eastman.

Museum Activities & Grants

2024 Annual Report.

The Museum published its 2024 Annual Report in February.

Grants.

The total awarded from grants was $1,853,062.

Roof Replacement Project.

In the early spring it became apparent that The Museum needed a new roof as the current one hadn’t been replaced since the building was constructed more than 30 years ago. The total cost was $130,869. Donors included: The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, The Ford Family Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, The Michael Templeton Estate, The Museum’s Board of Directors (Bill and Kathy Nicholson and Doug and Jennifer Goe) and The Museum’s Board of Regents (Anne Gordon), St. Charles Health System, Janet and Bob Frey, Kristan Knapp, Ofelia and Larry Svart, and Morgan Stanley GIFT through Danielle and Sanders Nye.

Permanent Exhibit Renewal Project.

In August The Museum was awarded $1.5 million in state funding for the renewal of its aging Permanent Exhibit. The funding officially kicks off The Museum’s capital campaign for the project to update technical equipment and provide more information on the progress of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The Museum was one of 13 Oregon arts and cultural organizations that was awarded state funding, which will be distributed through the Cultural Resources Economic Fund (CREF). Museum staff worked in close cooperation with the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon — the only statewide nonprofit dedicated to advocating for public support of the arts, culture, heritage, and humanities — throughout the application and legislative process. The $1.5 million grant represents the “half-way” point in overall funds needed for the realization of the project.

New Museum Staff.

The Museum suffered greatly during the Covid-19 pandemic (January 30, 2020 – May 5, 2023) with lengthy building closures and loss of staff. Since 2019 — largely due to the pandemic — The Museum lost eight out of its 11 full-time staff employees. In 2025, The Museum added four new employees, which brought the staff total to seven with additional hires planned for 2026.

Annual Membership Drive.

The Museum’s annual Museum Membership Drive this past fall raised $18,170. Memberships continued to come in after the Drive had ended and by late December the Membership revenue was $22,850. Membership totaled 193. Regional and statewide cultural organizations and other entities helped spread the word about our Membership Drive and encouraged Membership in The Museum. Our “collaborators” included: Central Oregon LandWatch; Deschutes Land Trust; High Desert Museum; Jefferson County Arts Association and Art Adventure Gallery; Jefferson County Historical Society; KWSO 91.9 FM Warm Springs Radio; Madras-Jefferson Country Chamber of Commerce; Old Mill District; Our Children Oregon; Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB; Roundhouse Foundation; Spilyay Tymoo (Coyote News), Warm Springs; The Environmental Center and Visit Central Oregon.

Oregon Historical Society’s Reciprocal Membership Program.

The Museum once again participated in the Oregon Historical Society’s 2025 Reciprocal Membership Program. Museum Members receive free admission for themselves and three guests of any age to a different Oregon attraction each month. We were the featured attraction in July and as a result saw a substantial increase in the number of visitors from across Oregon during that month. We will participate in the program again in 2026.

Become a Museum Member:

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Members have access to the Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

