Mountain View High School Presents Little Women: The Musical

Mountain View High School is proud to announce its upcoming production of Little Women: The Musical, a heartwarming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel. An inspiring journey of family, hope, and heart—told through unforgettable music.

About the Show:

Set during the Civil War era, Little Women: The Musical follows the lives of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate love, loss, and the pursuit of their dreams. With a sweeping score and powerful storytelling, this musical celebrates resilience, family bonds, and the courage to follow one’s heart.

Performance Dates:

February 27 & 28 // 7pm

// 7pm March 1 // 2pm

// 2pm March 6 & 7 // 7pm

// 7pm March 8 // 2pm

Location:

Mountain View High School Auditorium

Tickets:

General Admission: $16

$16 Students & Seniors:$12

Available online or at the door.

Special Event:

Little Women-Inspired Tea Party

Sunday, March 1 – Immediately following the matinee performance

– Immediately following the matinee performance Includes themed refreshments, photo opportunities, and a chance to meet the cast! Tea Party Package:$50 (includes admission to the matinee show + tea party)

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Little Women brought to life by the talented students of Mountain View High School.

For tickets and more information, visit Mountain View Theatre