The Museum at Warm Springs Hosts 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit

(Honorable Mention: Mother/Daughter (painting) by Emily Courtney (Photo courtesy of Angela Anne Smith))

The 29th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit opened November 15 at The Museum at Warm Springs. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Always a popular draw, the exhibit this year will combine Tribal member adult and youth art into one spectacular display celebrating the artistic excellence of Warm Springs Tribal members. The exhibit will include generations of beautiful artistry in paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more, in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art.

Fifteen Warm Springs artists (11 adults; four youths) are included in this year’s exhibit, which has 45 paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video and more in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art.

The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné). Selected artworks are available for sale with a 20 percent commission going toward The Museum.

This year’s judge is Annette Lange (Hildebrand). Annette taught art literacy in the Beaverton area for 16 years and has served as a substitute teacher at local schools.

Judge’s Choice Awards

Terry Lynn Stradley (Traditional Category) — Good Medicine + The Rose (Beaded Medallion Necklace)

Travis R. Bobb (Contemporary Category) — Sorayama (Painting)

Honorable Mentions

Maria Godines — Strawberry Fields Are Forever (Baby Board)

Willie Stacona — Inlaid silver ring with turquoise, malachite and jet gemstones (Jewelry)

Jenaea M. Frye — Painted Skull II, painted skull and deer antlers (Mixed-Media)

Emily Courtney — Mother/Daughter (Painting)

Give to the Museum’s Year-End Campaign

Visit museumatwarmsprings.com (click “donate”) or mail your contribution postmarked by December 31, 2022, to The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Consider a matching gift to one of The Museum’s partners, the Oregon Cultural Trust. For every dollar you gift to cultural nonprofits in 2022, you can match with a gift to the Trust. A gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes owed. Double the impact on Oregon culture; tax dollars that are re-directed to the Trust support Oregon culture. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10 percent discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.com and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership). Membership inquiries can be directed to Museum Consultant Bill Flood at bill@billflood.org.

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-noon and 1-5pm. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.com • 541-553-3331