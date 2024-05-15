The Museum at Warm Springs Reopens to the Public Today

(Photo courtesy The Museum at Warm Springs)

The Museum at Warm Springs reopened to the public at 9am yesterday. The Museum has been closed since December 18, 2023, for the installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC).

“On behalf of The Museum at Warm Springs, I want to extend my gratitude to our visitors, members, colleagues, partners and friends who have been so patient during the closure,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Woody. “Due to supply chain delays the major part of the installation process took longer than initially anticipated. We are grateful for everyone’s support and for understanding the necessity of taking on this important improvement to our infrastructure.”

“The new HVAC system will ensure that everyone who visits our Museum will be comfortable and safe during all seasons and that our collection objects and archives will be protected,” said Woody. “We are especially thankful to our funders. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Major funders of the HVAC system include the U.S. Congress/National Park Service, The Roundhouse Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, Portland General Electric Foundation, Spirit Mountain Community Fund and Oregon Cultural Trust.

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students.

To receive The Museum's monthly e-newsletters and updates, send an email request to: museumatwarmspringsnews@gmail.com.

