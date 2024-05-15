Riley Green Announces 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour in Bend This Saturday

(Photo by HSmith, BMLGowns)

Riley Green announces his 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour. Supporting him on arena and amphitheater stages across the country will be Tracy Lawrence across select dates and Ella Langley across all dates. Bringing his forthcoming (October 13) album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo to life, the 33-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit Bend on May 18 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” says Green. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Ain’t My Last Rodeo includes the I Wish Grandpas Never Died singer’s current single with his former tourmate, Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs), and a lot more of his no-gimmick, undeniably Country sound fans have come to know, love and obsess over. Heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life Green returns to after performing for thousands of fans. Ain’t My Last Rodeo is a window into his experiences, values, pastimes and love of family.

Riley Green has been compelling Country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from, since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018. His songs like the No. 1 PLATINUM hit There Was This Girl, the 2X-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger I Wish Grandpas Never Died (which he performed live at the 55th ACM Awards), and his chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, Half of Me, have made Riley synonymous with what Country music does best: making listeners feel something with his no-gimmick, relatable writing and classic feel. An avid sports fan, former athlete (Jacksonville State University quarterback) and outdoorsman, Riley is riding a wave of success after being named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, a former MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT Listen Up Artist, and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces. Now playing to an average of 65,000 fans each night serving as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs this year, Green headlined the Rock The South festival and is selling out his own headlining shows. Combs, joins Riley on his current Top 30-and-climbing single Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs), the title track to Riley’s 2019 debut album that he re-recorded with Combs after seeing how fans connected to it. His new album Ain’t My Last Rodeo, produced by Dann Huff, is more of the signature Riley Green fans have come to know and love from the good ol’ boy who still lives in his hometown of Jacksonville, AL. The project, heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life at home and time spent with his family, the new project, due October 13 via BMLG Records.

See tour dates and learn more at RileyGreenMusic.com.

