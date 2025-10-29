The Pavilion Begins Ice Season

The weather changed quickly, and Bend Park and Recreation District’s ice season at The Pavilion is underway for hockey, curling and ice skating activities.

The Pavilion is open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, and includes daily public open skate opportunities from now to early April, weather permitting.

Weekly schedules are available here. All public skate sessions are drop-in with no reservation required and include rental skates if needed. Skaters are encouraged to bring their helmet or borrow one at The Pavilion. Open skate fees are Adult (19-64) $10; Older Adult (65-79) $9; Youth (3-18) & Honored Citizens (80+) $8; and Children under 3 with paying adult, free. Skate rental is additional $4. There are also several discount weekly sessions, Family Skate, “Cheap Skates” and With A Child Skate, that are available for $8 per person including skate rental.

The Pavilion team worked hard behind the scenes and during the overnight hours into the mornings to build and prepare the ice sheet for activities.

“The arrival of the ice sheet is welcomed by our staff as well as the community and we’re pleased that the weather changed just in time to assist with the ice building,” said Clare Gordon, The Pavilion manager. “We are excited for a full season of registration programs, drop-in sessions and special events starting immediately.”

Halloween Skate is scheduled for October 31 from 6:30-7:45pm, which is also a no-school day for elementary school students in Bend-La Pine Schools. Costumes are welcome but are not required. The $8 per person fee includes rental skates.

New this season, BPRD’s Fitness, Swim & Skate Pass now includes access to Pavilion public ice skating sessions at no additional fee. The pass offers ice skating (and roller in its season), and access to drop-in fitness classes, swim sessions, hot tub/spa features, fitness centers, indoor track and social activities at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center. Learn more about fees and passes online.

The Pavilion offers skate sharpening for $10 and new skate sharpening is $15. Drop-offs are available from 8am-8pm, daily. Early season turnaround can be a little longer due to high volume of skates.

Many programs for now through December are nearly full with limited availability for registration now in adult and youth learn to skate and learn to curl programs.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, will open for registration on December 9.

bendparksandrec.org