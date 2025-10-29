Bend Golf Club Hosts Eighth Annual Holiday Bazaar — 100 Years and Community Excellence

Bend Golf Club is pleased to announce its Eighth Annual Holiday Bazaar, taking place on Sunday, November 2, from 10am-4pm. This year’s event is especially meaningful as the Club celebrates 100 years of community, tradition and excellence in Central Oregon.

The Holiday Bazaar will feature up to 40 local vendors offering handcrafted goods, seasonal décor, and unique holiday gifts, perfect for early holiday shopping. Guests will also have the chance to purchase limited-edition BGC Centennial merchandise, commemorating the Club’s milestone year downstairs in the Club’s Golf Shop.

Adding to the celebration, Bend Golf Club was recently voted Best Golf Course in the Bend Bulletin’s Community Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, as well as Best Indoor Sports Facility in 2025. These awards reﬂect the Club’s commitment to quality experiences both on and off the course.

“We’re proud to welcome the Bend community to our 8th annual Holiday Bazaar,” said Bevan Nicolaisen, membership director. “This event has become a favorite local tradition, and with our centennial celebration and recent community honors, this year feels extra special.”

Visitors can dine at the Club’s restaurant, which will be open to the public during the event. Non-member payments, such as credit card payments, will be accepted.

The Holiday Bazaar is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

What: Bend Golf Club’s 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Bend Golf Club’s 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar When: Sunday, November 2, 2025 | 10am-4pm

Sunday, November 2, 2025 | 10am-4pm Where: Bend Golf Club | 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend

Bend Golf Club | 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information contact Bend Golf Club at 541-382-3261.

bendgolfclub.com