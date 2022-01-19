The Perfect Winter Weekend at the High Desert Museum

(Art | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

Exclusive Members’ Exhibit Preview

If you could create your own world, what would it look like?

The new, original exhibit Imagine a World explores the history, ideas and art of intentional communities. It opens to the public on January 29, and members get an exclusive sneak peek on Friday, January 28!

Imagine a World examines attempted ideal societies in the Western United States — from the glass domes of Arizona’s Biosphere 2 to the infamous Rajneeshpuram in Central Oregon. The exhibit includes an immersive experience offering visitors an opportunity to envision their own ideal society.

MEMBERS, this event takes place at the High Desert Museum, and space is limited! RSVP today for an evening of music, libations and kids’ activities.

Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Preview: Imagine a World

Friday, January 28

Entry slots at 5:30pm and 6:30pm

FREE for Museum members

RSVP: Registration

Your Perfect Long Winter Weekend

Make the most of the upcoming weekend with a trip to the High Desert Museum!

Find inspiration in the Indigenous stories of Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening.

From cougars to raccoons, learn about the important role of carnivores at the daily Carnivore Talk.

Get lost in art and science coming together in X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out.

Valentine’s Day is Around the Corner

Skip the chocolates, and give your special person a Valentine’s Day gift that lasts all year long.

Try the Museum’s Dual Membership package! The membership gets you both in the door for an entire year. Plus you’ll get discounts at the Museum store, Rimrock Café and more. Let the dates begin!

Falcons and foxes and porcupines, oh my! An Adopt an Animal Valentine supports the care of wildlife at the Museum. Adoptions may come with plush stuffed animals, personalized certificates and more.

Gifts must be purchased by Sunday, February 6, in order to arrive by Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14.

Explore the Desert Inside at Winter Nights

A few things you can do at Winter Nights this Thursday from 4-8pm:

Wander the warm Desertarium and meet three desert tortoises.

Discover a new story in Spirit of the West.

Grab a tasty treat from the cozy Rimrock Café.

Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum.

Winter Nights

Thursdays through February 24

4-8pm

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6

Members FREE

(Café and store open until 7pm. Outdoor exhibitions closed during Winter Nights.)

