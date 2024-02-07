The SELCO Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Art Contest is in Full Swing

The 2024 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle (Mini PPP) Artwork Contest is here, inviting kids in grades K-5 to express their creativity and get excited about one of Central Oregon’s most cherished local events. The winning design will be featured as the official artwork for the Mini PPP on shirts and in other advertising.

The winning artist will win a free entry into the Mini PPP — which will take place on May 19 — for themselves and their team.

Entries must be submitted on white paper, and must be ready for print using bold lines and solid colors (no pencil drawings, please). The design may represent the activities of the race: Team Work, Obstacle Course and Running. Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade may submit artwork.

The only requirements of the design are to include the following information:

SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Bend, Oregon 2024 The letters “MBSEF” somewhere on the artwork.

Please include with the submission the following information: artist name, age, grade level, teacher, school, home phone number and email of either teacher or parent/guardian.

Entries MUST be received by 4pm on Friday, March 8, delivered, mailed, or emailed to:

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation

2765 NW Lolo Drive Bend, OR 97703

events@mbsef.org

541-388-0002

All submissions that meet basic requirements will be considered by a selection committee made up of MBSEF coaches and staff. The winner will be announced on or before March 15, 2024.

The SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, whose mission is to create opportunities through competitive snow sports programs for athletes to achieve their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

The 2024 SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP is primarily sponsored by SELCO and Sylvan Learning Center of Bend. For more information about participating in SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP as a sponsor or vendor, please contact events@mbsef.org.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves.

mbsef.org