The Sixth Annual ‘Friends of the Luau’ Event Benefiting Partners In Care & Hospice of Redmond Services is Coming to Central Oregon

The sixth annual ‘Friends of the Luau’ fundraising event is coming back to Central Oregon to support nonprofit hospice services throughout the region. The event will be held on June 14 from noon to 5pm at Rockridge Park in Bend.

Friends of the Luau, an event open to the Central Oregon community, honors Laurel Richter, who passed over twenty years ago. Hosted by the Richter family and friends, the event’s goal is to support Central Oregonians facing a life-limiting illness while continuing to honor the memory of Laurel.

“This event holds special meaning in the hearts of those that knew Laurel. In her memory, we honor those that are in the battle with life-threatening illnesses and are trying to lessen the ill effects that they create. Our efforts to bring Laurel’s story from Boise, Idaho to Central Oregon and help our wonderful partner organizations along the way have been truly gratifying,” said Gary Richter, co-founder of Friends of the Luau and Laurel’s Legacy.

Each year the Richter family and friends generously donate the proceeds of their Central Oregon event to Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond. Both Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond are nonprofit organizations supporting individuals across Central Oregon needing care for a serious or terminal illness.

“We are so thankful for the Richter family for their support! As a community based nonprofit hospice, we offer free programs besides hospice to Central Oregonians in need, and these dollars significantly impact our programs. Hospice of Redmond has hosted a grief camp for children for the last 27 years called Camp Sunrise, and we offer a free non-medical case management program for anyone with a serious illness called Transitions. By supporting this special event, you are supporting your friends and neighbors. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Jane McGuire, executive director at Hospice of Redmond.

“We appreciate the Richter family and friends for hosting this event now for the sixth year in Central Oregon,” said Lisa Hurley, Partners In Care chief operations officer “Everyone comes together to support organizations with roots here, and both Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond have been serving Central Oregon with end-of-life care for over 45 years. This event makes a real difference to two nonprofits supporting our community. At Partners In Care, donor funds support programs such as community bereavement, Transitions, and Hospice House.”

The event held at Rockridge Park in Bend is full of fun, festivities, live entertainment, and a tri-tip dinner. The event is free to attend, but a suggested donation of $35 goes to the overall fundraiser, which includes a tri-tip dinner, hosted beer and wine, raffle, live auction, and live music. Join us for an afternoon of community togetherness, carrying on the spirit of Laurel’s first backyard luau in 2001.

“We hope the community joins us in the fun and support of such a wonderful event for two impactful organizations!” said Richter.

Event details:

June 14, 2025, 12-5pm

Rockridge Park: 20885 Egypt Dr., Bend, OR 97701

Includes Tri-tip Dinner, Hosted Beer & Wine, Raffle, Live Auction, Live Music

Suggested donations: $35 per adult

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square-mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the largest and leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 150 volunteers. Six integrated service lines include Hospice care provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Hospice House inpatient facility; Home Health provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

partnersbend.org

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981. Hospice of Redmond has touched the lives of thousands of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement support, a robust Transitions program, and community support. Hospice of Redmond serves Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties including Redmond, Bend, Tumalo, Sisters, Powell Butte, Prineville, Terrebonne, Crooked River Ranch, Madras and the surrounding areas.

hospiceofredmond.org

friendsoftheluau.org