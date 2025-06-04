Two Orphaned Bobcat Kittens Being Rehabilitated at Think Wild

(Photo and video courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

Think Wild, Central Oregon’s wildlife hospital and conservation center, has admitted two orphaned bobcat kittens for rehabilitation. The young siblings were rescued after being found alone at a rest stop near Tygh Valley in Wasco County, with no sign of their mother, who is suspected to have been killed by a vehicle. After an initial night in the care of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the kittens were transferred to Think Wild on May 19, 2025.

At intake, both kittens were estimated to be approximately four weeks old, underweight, hypothermic, and had diarrhea and external parasites. They had also been fed an inappropriate diet prior to arrival. Since then, they have received around-the-clock care, including antiparasitic treatments, supportive fluids, proper nutrition, a bath, and their first round of vaccines.

Over the past week, the kittens have shown promising signs of recovery. “They are gaining weight steadily, their coats are cleaner and healthier, and they are beginning to exhibit more natural bobcat behaviors like hiding, hissing, and avoiding human presence,” said Savanna Scheiner, Lead Wildlife Technician at Think Wild.

To minimize the risk of habituation, the kittens are cared for under strict protocols, including limited human interaction, use of camouflage gear, and grooming techniques that simulate maternal care. The tentative plan is to raise the kittens with as little human contact as possible and release them back into the wild after ample live prey testing and once they are old enough to survive on their own.

Bobcats (Lynx rufus) are elusive native predators found throughout Oregon. They are most active at dawn and dusk and prey on small mammals, birds, and reptiles. Young bobcats remain with their mothers for 9-12 months to learn vital hunting and survival skills. Orphaned kittens face extremely low survival chances in the wild without rehabilitation. With proper care, rescued bobcats can return to their natural habitat and play a vital role in balancing local ecosystems.

To support the care of these young bobcats and other patients like them, Think Wild invites the community to make a donation to the nonprofit wildlife center. Contributions are tax-deductible, and help cover food, medical treatment, and housing needs. Donations directly support the rehabilitation of Central Oregon’s native wildlife and can be made at thinkwildco.org/support-us/donate.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am to 4pm.

