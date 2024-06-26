The Sunriver Library ~ Opening this Summer

(Rendering courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Remodeling and renovation work on the Sunriver Library is moving right along, with a reopening planned for late August.

To be the first to know when a date is set, be sure to sign up for Sunriver Library Updates. The library’s renovation is creating a bright and open space with new (and more) meeting and tutoring rooms, an all-new children’s area and discovery space, a cozy fireplace and reading area, and a flexible community gathering space.

To learn more about the Sunriver Library project, visit our website.

deschuteslibrary.org/futurelibraries/sunriver