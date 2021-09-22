The Tower Theatre Foundation Presents a December to Remember

(Image | Courtesy of the Tower Theatre Foundation)

The Tower’s 2021/2022 season continues with a lively December lineup. These shows are now on sale first to Tower members. Members at the Keylight level and above receive 15 percent off tickets until the public on sale Friday, September 24 at 10am.

Jake Shimabukuro Christmas in Hawaii

Ukulele master and ambassador of aloha, Jake Shimabukuro, brings joy to the world with this holiday concert. Jake and his band will perform signature concert favorites along with hits including Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, O Holy Night, and I’ll Be Home For Christmas, plus selections from his new Jake & Friends album (coming in November 2021 with Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill and Amy Grant).

December 5 at 7:30pm

Learn more here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/jake-shimabukuro-christmas-in-hawaii .

Patrick Lamb’s A Charlie Brown Christmas

Saxophonist and producer Patrick Lamb brings Christmas to life through the legendary music of A Charlie Brown Christmas, the blockbuster 1965 album by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi and soundtrack to the beloved animated television special. Joining Patrick for this exclusive Central Oregon performance are Portland musicians Dan Gaynor, Dan Balmer, Adam Carlson and a children’s choir from Bend’s Three Rivers School.

December 6 at 7:30pm

Learn more here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/patrick-lambs-charlie-brown-christmas .

Rock the Holidays

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer

Meyer combines popular holiday songs with familiar classical pieces and — exclusively for Tower audiences — adds the excitement of a nine-piece rock band plus special guests Portland gospel quartet The Brown Sisters. Classically trained, Meyer has soloed internationally with orchestras including The Oregon Symphony and The Bangkok Orchestra, often performing Vivaldi, Mozart, Rossini, Queen and Aerosmith all in the same concert.

December 7 at 7:30pm

Learn more here: .towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/aaron-meyer .

Todd Haaby

With a guitar in hand at age 5, Todd Haaby began his musical career early. By age 15 he had formed his own band, at 18 he performed live with Phil Driscoll, and by 24 had begun developing his hallmark sound, influenced heavily by his exposure to music in Spain and Nuevo Flamenco. Experience Haaby’s distinguished guitar sound in this holiday special only at the Tower Theatre.

December 8 at 7:30pm

Learn more here: events.towertheatre.org .

Central Oregon Mastersingers

Here We Come A-Caroling!

The Central Oregon Mastersingers return to the Tower stage December 11 and 12 with their — and your! — favorite holiday music, including Silent Night, O Come, All Ye Faithful and Carol of the Bells. The 45-voice choir, led by Artistic Director Christian Clark, will be joined by the Dove String Quartet. After more than a year not raising their voices to make a joyful noise, the all-local Mastersingers are ready, rehearsed and eager to perform for you again!

December 11 at 7pm and December 12 at 2pm

Learn more here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/central-oregon-mastersingers-here-we-come-a-caroling .

Winter Song

An intimate and interactive evening of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth. Live music by Broadway and Portland artists connects our shared stories in this cozy cabaret. Enjoy a beverage before the show with the performers, share your favorite (and not so favorite) things about the holidays and savor this communal winter gathering…only at the Tower!

December 28 and 29 at 7:30pm

Learn more here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/winter-song .