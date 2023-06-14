Tower Ticket Announcement

Presented by Mrs. Marcelle’s School of Dance!

June 21 & 22 at 6pm

Mrs. Marcelle’s School of Dance is proud to present its 26th Annual Showcase Recital! We invite you to join us for an evening of stunning performances and unforgettable entertainment as we dance to the wonderful world of Disney! We take great pride in our students’ hard work and dedication to their craft and are excited to showcase their talent on stage. Our broad selection of performances, which include ballet, hip hop, pom and tap, aim to inspire, and enthrall audiences of all ages. Come and experience the magic of dance with us and witness the passion and creativity that make Mrs. Marcelle’s School of Dance a true gem in the community. We look forward to seeing you there!

Tickets on sale now! Follow links below…

Wednesday, June 21

Thursday, June 22

towertheatre.org