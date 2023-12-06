Theater in the Park Presents Mamma Mia!

Tickets are on sale now for our 2024 Theater in the Park Showing of Mamma Mia!

For over ten years, Theater in the Park has put on performances in Drake Park, such as La Cage Aux Folles, Into The Woods, Spamalot and last year’s moving performance of Rent.

About the Musical

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Enjoy a musical — and join us for appetizers and drinks with the purchase of a VIP ticket.

The VIP area opens at 5pm — VIP tickets include appetizers and two beverages of your choice.

Get Involved

Know someone who would love to be a part of this production? Auditions will open soon for adults 18 and older!

For information please email: NEED

August 16 & 17, 2024

