MOsely WOtta — The Fate of Understanding

((L) The Fate of Understanding (R) Coon in a Cocoon by MOsely WOtta)

Join MOsely WOtta and the Scalehouse Team for an exhibition preview of MOsely WOtta’s The Fate of Understanding this Thursday evening.

Thursday, March 2, 6-8

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Avenue

Drinks and light bites will be served. Tickets are free, but reservations are required as space is limited. Please RSVP Here.

The Fate of Understanding is an ongoing, site-specific series and visual conversation about impermanence, ownership and soft forms of revolution. This series, painted directly onto the wall, is rendered in black + color for the duration of each exhibition and then whitewashed. This process simultaneously makes the work invisible and ever-present. The latest iteration of The Fate of Understanding will be on display at Scalehouse Gallery for March + April.

About MOsley WOtta:

MOsley WOtta

Jason McNeal Graham

Legacy creative

His professional career spans multiple decades + mediums including, writing, painting, and music. His curriculum vitae highlights: Creative Laureate for City of Bend, Oregon Fields Fellow, Oregon Humanities Conversation project leader + Bridging Oregon facilitator, Art Oregon “Black Matter” Visual Artist, Salem Art Association Fellow, Slam poetry Champion for the State of Oregon, NPR, OPB, TED X, The NBA and several other three-letter acronyms. His work focuses on making positive connections between the negative space of perceived difference.

scalehouse.org