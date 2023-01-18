THIS FRIDAY — Prohibition Party at High Desert Museum

(Photo by John Williams)
Don’t miss this winter’s HOTTEST soiree! Join us this Friday, January 20 for the Prohibition Party, a 1920s-style celebration with live music, dancing, signature cocktails and more!
- Live music from Lisa Dae Band
- Dance lessons by Mejaski Choreography
- 1920s costume contest
- Living history performances
Come dressed to impress in your finest threads! Sorry kiddos, this event is for ages 21 and older.
Prohibition Party
Friday, January 20
6-9pm
$15, Members receive 20 percent discount
Buy Tickets Today