THIS FRIDAY — Prohibition Party at High Desert Museum

(Photo by John Williams)

Don’t miss this winter’s HOTTEST soiree! Join us this Friday, January 20 for the Prohibition Party, a 1920s-style celebration with live music, dancing, signature cocktails and more!

Live music from Lisa Dae Band

Dance lessons by Mejaski Choreography

1920s costume contest

Living history performances

Come dressed to impress in your finest threads! Sorry kiddos, this event is for ages 21 and older.

Prohibition Party

Friday, January 20

6-9pm

$15, Members receive 20 percent discount

Buy Tickets Today

highdesertmuseum.org