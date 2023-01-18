Art in the High Desert is Back August 25-27

(Photos courtesy of Art in the High Desert)

Friends of Art in the High Desert:

I hope you will put us on your August calendar TODAY. After a three-year sabbatical, Art in the High Desert (AHD) is back under the new direction of long-time art fair veteran artist David Bjurstrom and a fantastic Board of Directors, including Director Emeritus, Carla Fox, Lisa Telling Kattenbraker, Karen Gelbard, Darryl Cox and Chris Jones Dahlquist, plus a host of Central Oregon advocates, and countless volunteers.

We’d love to see you all at OUR NEW VENUE: the center circle, outdoors at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. It’s an easy 15-minute drive north of Bend. The beautiful site is on the grass with trees, a babbling brook and a pond, with spectacular views of Central Oregon’s iconic mountains.

Ample free parking, RV sites, on-site food and alcohol sales and indoor bathrooms are just a few of the amenities you will love. And, of course, there’s the ART!

We’re keeping all the great things about what has made Art in the High Desert special, not the least of which is that this is an ART and ARTIST-CENTERED event.

This is your opportunity to meet and talk with some of the top working artists in the country who will be glad to give you some insights into their work. And, of course, it’s all available for purchase. There is no better way to find that perfect artwork for your home or office and to be able to say that you know the artist!

Artists:

The deadline for applications is just one month away – February 15, 2023! NOW is the time to apply to be among 150 top artists from across North America at one of the country’s premier art events.

You will find all the pertinent information in the prospectus as well as the application at ZAPPlication: zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10804.

Click HERE to Apply!

If you’ve already applied, THANK YOU!

Volunteer Opportunities:

Art in the High Desert runs entirely on volunteers, from the Board of Directors right on down the line. Nobody receives a salary. Everyone takes part for the love of the event and we know the community loves it, too. This is your show!

SAVE THE DATES, August 25-27, 2023. In the Spring/Summer, we’ll be putting out the call for volunteers and we’d love to have you join the Art in the High Desert family!

We are looking for a Volunteer Coordinator who will help manage the AHD volunteer system.

Are you or do you know someone who lives in Central Oregon, is a great organizer, a people-person and a team player?

Email us at: volunteers@artinthehighdesert.com with your name, phone number and a bit about yourself and your experience. While the volunteer coordinator, like all AHD jobs is unpaid, you will find great satisfaction in the very large part you’ll play in making AHD happen.

artinthehighdesert.com