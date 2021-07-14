This Week at Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Art in the Vineyard this last Saturday, July 11. Our next Art in the Vineyard event is Sunday, August 15. We will be closed Tuesday, July 13, due to our employees being in the evacuation zone. Check our Facebook for updates on hours through this week with the Grand View Fire affecting all of us. Be safe.

Mark your calendar for Monday Night at the Movies

Footloose, this Monday, July 19

Stand by Me, August 9

Grease, August 30

Bring a blanket or a low backed beach chair for a picnic on the lawn. Pizza, wine by the bottle, beer, popcorn and candy available for purchase. No outside food or beverages.

$10 Adults

$8 Children 3-13

Under 3 Free

Tickets at faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Contact Michele at marketing@fhcvineyards.com if you would like a vendor registration form for Art in the Vineyard event.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com