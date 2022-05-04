Through the Artist’s Eye

((L) Sunlit Spring, 12”x9” oil, (R) The Dreams of Lady Gert, 11”x14” oil by Jean Requa Lubin. As the Museum’s gray fox ambassador, Gert doesn’t usually have the opportunity to chase her prey as she would in the wild — but in her dreams, anything is possible. Art by Jean Requa Lubin)

Jean Requa Lubin’s paintings provide a window into the world of horses and wildlife. “Though there are many wonderful paintable subjects, I especially enjoy painting wildlife and equine art.”

A juried member of the American Academy of Equine Art and the Salmagundi Club in New York City, Jean is also a member of the High Desert Art League and enjoys exhibiting throughout the West.

“I believe that art is created for the viewer to experience the world, but through the artist’s eyes. And as the artist, I have the profound pleasure of expressing in brilliant oil paint the majesty of horses and the wonder of the natural world, from the color and action of the High Desert Classics Horse Show to the wild beauty of the High Desert Museum’s gray fox ambassador, Gert.”

Just completing exhibits at the Oxford Hotel and the Linus Pauling Gallery at the UUFCO, Jean, along with other members of the High Desert Art League, will be showing next at The Commons Café & Taproom in September.

More of Jean’s art may be viewed on her website.

jeanlubin.com