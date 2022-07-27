Tickets Available Now for the 2022 High Desert Rendezvous

(Graphic | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The celebration is back!

For the first time since 2019, your favorite annual fundraiser returns in person on Saturday, August 27! Join us for this year’s High Desert Rendezvous, an evening with a live auction, a raffle, entertainment and more.

Tickets are available now.

Raise a glass to the Museum’s 40th anniversary. Find your favorite piece of the High Desert in the Art in the West juried exhibition and silent auction. Celebrate with dinner, a spirited live auction and plenty of surprises.

The live auction is packed with adventures you can’t get anywhere else!

Name the baby otter and get a behind-the-scenes wildlife tour.

Enjoy a weekend in a private home in Incline Village, Lake Tahoe.

See Sammy Hagar at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on September 1 in VIP style!

An online, silent auction will be packed with luxurious items and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Courtside Trailblazers tickets

Stays at your favorite Central Oregon resorts

Party rental at Bend Axe Throwing

And that’s just the beginning. Bidding opens Friday, August 19.

High Desert Rendezvous

Saturday, August 27

5pm Reception with hosted bar and appetizers

7pm Dinner, raffle, live auction and music

Purchase tickets TODAY!

Funds raised at the High Desert Rendezvous help support the Museum’s educational programs, ensuring the Museum continues to be a place where people and the landscape thrive together.

highdesertmuseum.org