What to do in Sunriver

Starry Night Concerts

Join us in The Village at Sunriver for the Starry Nights Summer Concert Series every Thursday in July and August. Concerts begin between 6:30pm and 7pm next to The Village Bar and Grill.

July 21: The Klassixs Ayreband

July 28: Thomas T. and the Blue Chips

August 4: Eric Leadbetter

August 11: The Klassixs Ayreband

August 18: Justusworx

August 25: Thomas T. and the Blue Chips

Sunriver Resort’s Summer Concert Series

Friday, July 22: Victory Swing

Saturday, July 23: Sun Threaders

Jam with the “HICUPS” in Sunriver

Astronomy Week at the

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory

July 20 to 23

The cost is $10/person for each presentation, and the programs take place in the Observatory.

Exploring Jupiter and the Grander Jovian System

Wednesday, July 20 | 8pm

While reliving historical observations up through our modern times, we will learn about the complex dynamics of the Jovian planet before investigation of the four great Galilean Moons.

This talk will be presented by Ian Sherman, a physics undergrad student at the University of Oregon, focusing on education and space sciences.

Ian is a member of NASA’s and JPL Solar System Ambassador Program and worked many years at the Oregon Observatory.

Viewing options are available with this program.

Click here to register.

Our Milky Way

Thursday, July 21 | 8pm

The Milky Way is our galactic home, part of the story of how we came to be. Astronomers have learned that it’s a large spiral galaxy, similar to many others, but also different in ways that reflect its unique history. Living inside the Milky Way gives us a unique view of its structure and contents. Modern research on the Milky Way refines our understanding of how the galaxy formed and what continues to shape our galactic home. Viewing options are available with this program. This lecture is presented by Jim Todd, Director of Space Science Education at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI).

Click here to register.

Constellation Stories with Lily and Paul

Friday, July 22 | 8pm

Join us for stories of the constellations and an in-depth talk about pictures in the skies that ancient cultures handed down over generations. Stories of Orion along with many other popular constellations and how we view them today. Oregon Observatory staff Lily Pifferini-Carter and Paul Poncy will be your hosts as we get a chance to tell many of the stories we cover during our nightly constellation tours, but with more depth than we can do outside during our short presentations.

Click here to register.

Solar Spectacular

Saturday, July 23 | 3pm

Join us for a one-hour special solar viewing program in the observatory at 3pm.

The observatory staff will be setting up special telescopes for this unique event.

The program will include an in-depth viewing experience of the Sun with the observatory staff. Additional telescopes will be available for viewing using special filters.

This program has limited space.

Click here to register.

August Events in Sunriver

Get your tickets for the Sunriver Music Festival before they are sold out.

Enjoy world-class musical performances at the 45th annual Summer Festival. Visit sunrivermusic.org for tickets.

Twilight Movies in Sunriver

Sunriver Quilt Show — August 6

The Sunriver Quilt Show and Sale is a free event presented annually since 1988 by Mountain Meadow Quilters and the Village at Sunriver. More than 200 quilts, some offered for sale, all made by MMQ members, will be displayed throughout the Village. Several special exhibits will be part of the show, including hexagon quilts made by guild members, exhibits of class projects, a bazaar of members’ beautifully made items for sale and vendors with handcrafted items. Proceeds from the bazaar support the group’s educational activities and service projects. Mountain Meadow Quilters is a group of more than 100 quilters who meet twice monthly on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month with treats and conversation. Visit mountainmeadowquilters.org/ to learn more.

Sunriver Art Fair: A Sunriver Summer Tradition

Make plans to visit the Sunriver Art Fair in the lovely The Village in Sunriver August 12-14 with more than 75 booths of juried arts and crafts. The free event is a popular destination for visitors and locals for more than 13 years.

There will be something for everyone at the fair, from jewelry, pottery, paintings and woodworks to the popular age-appropriate craft kits for children to take home and complete.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up a “Sunriver Art Fair Passport,” get their passport stamped at artists’ booths and drop the passport into the raffle barrel for a chance to win a stay at the Oregon Coast and other prizes.

Visit sunriverartfair.org for additional information.