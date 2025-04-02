Tickets On Sale Now for Conductor’s Guild Members

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Member Pre-Sale has started for the best seat selection at the August 2-13 Sunriver Music Festival featuring professional orchestra musicians and world-class soloists.

Conductor’s Guild members: by now you’ve received your exclusive link to reserve your favorite seats online. Call us at 541-593-9310 if you’d prefer to order your tickets over the phone.

Artist’s Guild members (annual donations of $1,000): just one week to go until your early access on April 8. Tickets go on sale to the public on June 1.

Friends and patrons of the Festival, being in this musical life with you is an inspiring adventure. Thank you for your faith in the future of music.

Read below to learn more about photographer David Young-Wolff. He has been the photographer of record for the Festival for the last few years, and it is a delight to feature his work this year on the posters, ticket brochure, and program magazine cover!

2025 Season Poster Art

River Dreaming by David Young-Wolff

Digitally-enhanced original photograph

20″ x 30″ on metal, available by auction at the Raise the Baton fundraising party on June 21

“I am honored to have my work, ‘River Dreaming,’ chosen as the poster for the 48th season of Sunriver Music Festival. The intention of ‘River Dreaming’ is to illustrate how experiencing outside can alter your perception of being in nature. You can open up to nature in many different ways, from realistic to surrealistic and beyond.”

~David Young-Wolff

About the Artist

David Young-Wolff’s journey through the world of photography has always been guided by one constant: light. As a child, he was captivated by the way light danced through the leaves, wrapped around mountains and over every object in its path. He couldn’t resist following its journey as it traveled across people, faces, and shapes. This early fascination with light has defined his nearly 45-year career as a professional photographer in Los Angeles.

David became one of the top producers of stock photography, before shifting his focus to creating powerful, evocative images for clients and embarking on his own personal photography projects.

David deeply appreciates a lifetime in photography, which has given him the opportunity to meet and collaborate with incredible people, learning from each interaction. Working on numerous creative projects has allowed him to experience the power of teamwork. At the same time, photography has also given him the freedom to create powerful images on his own, capturing moments through his unique perspective. David and his wife, Pam, reside in Sunriver, where his photography continues to evolve, shaped by a lifelong love of light. | learn more

2025 Summer Festival Concert Schedule

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Opening Night Classical Concert: A FRENCH SOIRÉE

Saturday, August 2 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Stewart Goodyear, piano

DUKAS Fanfare from La Péri

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major

FAURÉ Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande

BIZET Selections from Carmen

Opening Night celebrates several important 150th anniversaries in French musical life. The evening kicks off with the Fanfare from Dukas’ La Péri for the brass alone. Stewart Goodyear plays the Ravel Piano Concerto in G Major to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the composer‘s birth. The second half opens with Fauré’s stunningly beautiful Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande. And the program closes with selections from Bizet’s Carmen to mark the 150th anniversary of both Bizet’s passing and Carmen‘s premiere.

Pops Concert:

A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music

Sunday, August 3 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a tribute celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway (80th anniversary of Carousel and 50th anniversaries of A Chorus Line and Chicago) and the great composer of light concert music, Leroy Anderson, who passed away 50 years ago. Many of Anderson’s works were premiered by the Boston Pops, and the orchestra will perform a selection of his greatest hits. The second half highlights great film score anniversaries from 1965 through 1995, including The Sound of Music, Jaws, Out of Africa and more.

Classical Concert II:

THE CLASSICAL TRADITION

Thursday, August 7 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Mark Kosower, cello

WILLIAM BOLCOM Commedia for (Almost) 18th-Century Orchestra

TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme

MOZART Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

STRAVINSKY Danses Concertantes

Experience different takes on what “classical” music is, rooted in the Classical Era. The Bolcom piece is a fun take on the classical overture that audiences always love. This is followed by Mark Kosower, principal cellist of The Cleveland Orchestra, joining us for Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations, which were inspired by his role model, Mozart. The evening closes with Stravinsky’s brilliantly neoclassical Danses Concertantes.

Family Concert

Friday, August 8 — 3pm

Benham Hall at SHARC, Sunriver

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun, informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert featuring a virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipient with the full Festival Orchestra.

An instrument petting zoo is presented prior to the concert. Maestro Brett Mitchell will introduce the various sections of the orchestra for young ears to enjoy, featuring Les Toreadors from Carmen, Leroy Anderson’s Bugler’s Holiday and more.

Classical Concert III:

THE LEIPZIG CONNECTION

Monday, August 11 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Yi Zhao, violin

SCHUMANN Manfred Overture

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

J.S. BACH Toccata and Fugue in D minor (arr. Luke Styles)

J.S. BACH Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major

This concert features the three most central composers in the musical life of Leipzig. After Schumann’s lively Manfred Overture, Concertmaster Yi Zhao performs the ever-popular Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. The second half is all Bach, including a chamber orchestra arrangement of the Toccata and Fugue in D minor (famous from Fantasia) and Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major (featuring the famous Air on the G String).

Solo Piano Concert

Tuesday, August 12 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

The picturesque Great Hall sets the scene for a solo piano concert by a 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition medalist, to be announced. This June, tune into the world’s pre-eminent piano competition at cliburn.org to see who our soloist will be!

Season Finale Classical Concert:

VIENNA WAITS FOR YOU

Wednesday, August 13 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition medalist

HAYDN Symphony No. 96, “Miracle“

MOZART Piano Concerto TBA

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

