Tickets Still Available for LED ZEPAGAIN

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

LED ZEPAGAIN

The Most Authentic Replication of Led Zeppelin in the World Today

Sunday, March 24 at 7:30pm

From the high-energy electric classics to the beautiful acoustic works, you will be mesmerized as LED ZEPAGAIN resurrects Page’s soaring guitar leads, Jones’ brilliant bass and keyboard passages, Bonham’s trademark pounding rhythms and the signature Robert Plant vocals.

As you experience immortal classics Stairway to Heaven, Immigrant Song, Whole Lotta Love, Rock ‘n’ Roll and Black Dog, you’ll understand why LED ZEPAGAIN has become highly regarded as the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin in the world today.

Limited seats available!

towertheatre.org