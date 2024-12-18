((L-R) Ornament by Helen Brown, Tiny Art by Dee McBrien Lee, Tiny Art by Shelli Walters)

A holiday tree can be a fine art gallery all by itself with tiny art created by local artists. Every year, Tumalo Art Co. artists present hand-made ornaments and small works in many mediums. It allows art lovers to purchase affordable, original art for themselves or as gifts.

Helen Brown is one member of the gallery who offers new designs each year along with some of the old favorites. Her original watercolor creations adorn Christmas balls with rice paper that she paints in a batik fashion similar to her larger paintings in the gallery.

Dee McBrien Lee paints semi-abstract acrylic paintings. Her tiny art for the holiday consists of just that…tiny pieces in her same whimsical, colorful style.

Shelli Walters brings mixes media to her holiday work. This year, she has painted animal portraits on slices of wood to bring a natural feel to your tree.

Alisa Huntley will have reproductions of her oil paintings on metal ornaments. Sarah Hansen paints tiny art on plexi-glas and wood. David Kinker makes small masterpieces in tiny frames, suitable for hanging on the wall as well as the tree, just to name a few.

There is so much more! Come to Tumalo Art Co. just after Thanksgiving to see these wonderful little gems!

tumaloartco.com