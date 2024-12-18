Roundabout Books to Host Launch Event for New York Times Best-Selling Author Tracey Lange’s Latest Novel

Roundabout Books will host New York Times bestselling and Bend-local author Tracey Lange to launch her new novel What Happened to the McCrays? on January 14 at 6:30pm in conversation with local author Kerry Chaput.

When Kyle McCray gets word his father has suffered a debilitating stroke, he returns to his hometown of Potsdam, New York, where he doesn’t expect a warm welcome. Kyle left suddenly two and a half years ago, abandoning people who depended on him: his father, his employees, his friends—not to mention Casey, his wife of sixteen years and a beloved teacher in town. He plans to lie low and help his dad recuperate until he can leave again, especially after Casey makes it clear she wants him gone.

The longer he’s home, the more Kyle understands the impact his departure has had on the people he left behind. When he’s presented with an opportunity for redemption as the coach of the floundering middle school hockey team, he begins to find compassion in unexpected places. Kyle even considers staying in Potsdam, but that’s only possible if he and Casey can come to some kind of peace with each other.

Full of love and hope, What Happened to the McCrays? takes an intimate look at both sides of a failed marriage and two people who must finally confront the awful pain of their past or risk being consumed by it.

Tracey Lange was born and raised in New York City. She graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in psychology before owning and operating a behavioral healthcare company with her husband for fifteen years. She completed the Stanford University online novel writing program, and is the author of We Are the Brennans and The Connellys of County Down. She currently lives in Bend, Oregon with her husband, two sons, and beloved German Shepherd.

Kerry Chaput is an award-winning historical fiction author who believes in the power of stories that highlight young women and found families. Her debut, Daughter of the King, continues to place as a best-seller in Historical French Fiction. The sequel, Daughter of the Shadows, published in March 2023. Born and raised in California, she now lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, where she can be found on hiking trails and in coffee shops.

Purchase of What Happened to the McCrays? or $5 is the event entry ticket. Books and tickets can be purchased through Roundabout Books’ website here, via telephone at 541-306-6564, or in the store. The event will be held at Roundabout Books & Cafe in Bend. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

Roundabout Books is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend's Northwest Crossing Community.

