Today! Scalehouse Voices Presents SUS, A Very Queer Magazine

Scalehouse Voices Presents:

SUS Magazine: How to Start a Riot, an artist talk with Ruth Vernotico, founder of SUS

Wednesday, May 15

5:30-6:30pm

OSU-Cascades Ray Hall Atrium

1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend, OR 97702

The founder of SUS Magazine, Ruth Vernotico will walk attendees through the daily practice they’ve developed over their 25+ years as a creative and what their process is from start to finish, with actionable examples. Ruth will tie this experience into the founding of SUS and how they got from idea to publication – highlighting the partnerships they developed and the community members that have been instrumental in the building of the company.

About Ruth Vernotico:

Ruth was raised in California, but spent the last 25 years of their life in the South. Their creative endeavors include: digital and practical graphic design, photography, writing and musical production. SUS started, like a lot of things in Ruth’s life, as a joke, and manifested into a publication that sought to increase the visibility of 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Central Oregon.

About SUS Magazine:

SUS Magazine is a nonprofit working to increase visibility for 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC people through print media, art, education and celebration. SUS Magazine is published, designed and built in Central Oregon with distribution throughout the state, including: Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Eugene, Springfield and Portland. SUS Magazine’s mission is to create and foster spaces, both physical and virtual, where 2SLGBTQIA+ people feel included, represented, safe and provided with tools and resources to assist in navigating the world.

This Saturday: Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk with KALF panel:

Join us for coffee and pastries and hear from a brilliantly wise and wildly entertaining group of KALF grantees sharing their experience of life, grief, and growth as creators in community. Bring your own mug, we’ll supply the coffee! This event is meant to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation, which seeks to beautify, heal and unite our community by removing financial obstacles for Central Oregon artists so they can do what they do best: Outcreate.

Saturday, May 18

10:30am-12pm

KALF Exhibition on view through May 25

The Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation seeks to beautify, heal and unite our community by removing financial obstacles for Central Oregon Artists amplifying their ability to create. KALF is a 501c3 community organization honoring the legacy of artist, musician and activist Kaycee Anseth.

About Kaycee Anseth:

Kaycee Frances Anseth (1979-2020) was a skilled artist working in many mediums: painting, drawing, ceramics, typography, and music. Her main form of expression was collage. She used discarded fashion and home decor magazines as her fodder for creating intricately detailed pieces of all sizes that explored the realms of myth and fairy tale as they pertained to personal narrative. Her process was akin to painting with paper, incorporating the eye-popping palettes of high-gloss advertising into both intricate patterns and whimsical figures. Kaycee was born in Minot, North Dakota, and spent part of her childhood there before moving to Bristol, Tennessee. She came of age in Columbia, Tennessee, graduating from Columbia Central High School and earning her bachelors in art from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. She founded and then flourished in her career as an art-maker and art activist in Bend, where she lived for almost half her life.

Kaycee contributed to the artistic community in Oregon’s high desert through involvement with PoetHouse Art, RiseUp, The Night Light Show, and First Fridays in downtown Bend. She created work for Facebook, TBD Advertising, Deschutes Brewery, Visit Bend, and AMZ Productions, among others. She painted murals on the walls of several local businesses as well as the Bend Central District’s Franklin Avenue North Pedestrian Railroad Tunnel. Kaycee was also a gifted writer who contributed pieces to the Source Weekly, among other outlets. She wrote and performed in the folk duo, The Gold Rust.

On View in The Annex: Spring Awakening, featuring Maija Kellner-Rode

First Friday Opening

Friday, May 3

5-7pm

Spring Awakening featuring Maija Kellner-Rode

May 1 – June 27, 2024

Maija Kellner-Rode is an abstract painter, illustrator, writer, dancer, and mentor. Growing up in Alaska, Momma Earth became her main muse from a young age. Living in such a wild and untamed place gave her an undeniable appreciation and love for our planet and the deep knowing that our Earth heals. As spring emerges from the winter’s thaw, Maija’s artwork inspires the felt sense that hope is on the horizon. Brush strokes birth new life full of color and texture. Each piece is a journey through the tangled underbrush of existence, where light filters through shadows, seeking clarity. As she creates, Maija sifts through the sediment of the human experience, unearthing the raw, unspoken truths that lie buried beneath layers of forgotten seasons

About Maija Kellner-Rode:

Maija’s creative practice is rooted in the somatic and intuitive realm where mindfulness, messiness and the body intersect. Using layers of color and texture, scribbling over and etching away; she explores her surrounding environments, her mental,

emotional, physical and spiritual states. The past, present and future collide as she scrubs away at layers of paint previously applied while reapplying fresh coats of possibility. Constantly aware of her response from the previous artistic choice, Maija strives to create interdependent art work, each choice dependent on the next to create a whole.

Maija is currently enrolled in the Expressive Arts and Somatic Therapy program through Tamalpa Institute and is the owner of Maija Rebecca Hand Drawn, a paper goods and design company. In collaboration with Claire Brislin, Maija is also starting a non-profit creative arts center for middle and high school aged youth in Central Oregon.

Patricia Clark Studio Residency Application Open!

Applications open May 1-31, 2024

Scalehouse’s Patricia Clark Studio Residency is seeking artists to apply for it’s July ‘24-Jan ‘25 residency. This cycle’s theme is Concepts in Storytelling — inviting artists working within any medium who are exploring narrative (personal, fictional, historical, etc). The Patricia Clark Studio is supported by The Roundhouse Foundation.

Patricia Clark was a dedicated artist and educator and has mentored many prominent artists in Central Oregon. Arts education and the exploration of “process” were driving forces in her life. She firmly believed that artists of all levels benefit from exposure to studio time with other artists and the exploration of the process of making and discussing art.

In Pat’s memory, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts is honored to offer a six-month Artist in Residence program by providing FREE STUDIO SPACE to support artists, creative thinkers, designers, and the curious to explore the process of creativity connecting artists and audiences alike to boundary-pushing ideas, experiences, and expressions.

