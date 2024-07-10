Too Darn Hot! Musical Theatre Revue

(Ponderosa Players | Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Performances: July 26 & 27 at 7pm

Join us this summer for Ponderosa Players’ musical theater revue: Too Darn Hot! Escape the heat for a riveting hour of music and talent at the historic Tower Theater.

This dynamic group of students ages 11-18 are honing their skills in an intensive program throughout the month of July and are sure to blow you away with their show-stopping vocals and dance. Don’t miss this complimentary event that promises to captivate audiences of all ages with beloved musical numbers from shows such as Into the Woods, Bye Bye Birdie and Beetlejuice, along with features from Ponderosa Players’ 2024-25 season: Ride the Cyclone and Guys and Dolls!

Two performances only — support our young artists and champion youth theatre in Central Oregon! Read more about Ponderosa Players’ upcoming season of classes and shows at ponderosaplayers.com.

Friday, July 26 at 7pm

Saturday, July 27 at 7pm

towertheatre.org