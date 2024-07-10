Follow the Yellow Brick Road to BEAT!

((L-R) Everett, Jude, Kingsley and Adam | Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

This summer, BEAT Children’s Theatre is delighted to present L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, a dramatization in two acts by Anne Coulter Martens. Based on the classic and beloved story, this non-musical version follows Dorothy and her friends on their journey from Kansas to Munchkinland to the Emerald City. This particular adaptation more closely follows the original book than the famous Hollywood movie, and includes such characters as Verdo, the Emerald City guard and Jade, the Wizard’s hilarious maid. A cast of 24 young actors ages 10-15 bring this colorful and affirming story to life starting July 19.

Director Bree Beal chose this particular script because of the emphasis on storytelling through character. “In reading through many Oz scripts this one stood out because it truly allows the audience to get to know each character and their important part of this tale,” Beal said. “I love a script that gives our talented actors lots to work with!” Run like theatre workshops as well as traditional rehearsals, the directing team has helped the cast prepare for their performances by teaching script analysis, character work, physical comedy and more. “Actor always look forward to playing their favorite characters, and The Wizard of Oz is full of them. We hope to give our cast the tools to explore these famous personalities and put their own twist on them.”

BEAT also loves performing this beautiful story as at its heart, it is all about believing in yourself and trusting all that is already great about you. Dorothy’s friends — Scarecrow, Tin Woodman and Cowardly Lion — are all looking for qualities they believe will complete them… when we can all see that they already embody intelligence, caring and courage. “One of the most powerful opportunities theatre offers to young people is discovering their own extraordinary qualities through rising to great challenges,” said Beal. “A group of 24 students come together, learn lines, learn blocking, support and encourage each other and ultimately put themselves in front of an audience to celebrate all they have accomplished. I can’t help feeling the Wizard would be proud!”

BEAT’s production of The Wizard of Oz runs July 19-28 at Cascades Theatrical Company downtown Bend.

beatchildrenstheatre.org