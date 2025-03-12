Tower Theatre Foundation Announces 2025 Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is now accepting applications for their annual Doug Watson Scholarship for the Performing Arts. The Foundation and Marianne Watson established the program in memory of longtime member, sponsor, volunteer and Board Chair. Doug was a true advocate for the arts, especially the Tower’s LessonPLAN Education Programs, and reveled in seeing an audience of enthusiastic school kids react to live performances.

In honor of Doug Watson’s legacy and commitment to performing arts, the scholarship will empower students across Central Oregon to pursue their creative passions. The Tower Theatre Foundation will award at least $3,000 to four graduating high school seniors from Central Oregon who plan to study a performing arts discipline in college, such as film, music, dance, or theatre.

“We encourage graduating seniors who will pursue their college education with an art focus to apply for a scholarship,” said Dani Wyeth, director of education for the Tower Theatre Foundation. Applications are available on the Tower’s website at towertheatre.org beginning March 10, with the deadline to apply by April 11. The selection committee consists of Tower staff, board members and community volunteers who will review applications. Award recipients will be notified on May 9.

“We are so grateful to the Watson family and the additional support from the community. This would not be possible without them,” adds Wyeth.

More information about the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s LessonPLAN Education Programs and the Doug Watson Scholarship is available at towertheatre.org.

