Vietnamese Cuisine Coming to the Old Mill District

((Left) Crispy Pork Belly Banh Mì (Right) Grilled pork and egg roll vermicelli | Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

Southeast Asian cuisine is coming to Bend’s Old Mill District.

Pho 88, which will offer traditional Vietnamese fare, is set to move into 330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 150, a space recently occupied by Mill Works Pub, with a planned opening date scheduled for early May.

The restaurant is the latest venture from Alice Nguyen, a seasoned restaurant operator with past ties to the Old Mill District. Having previously managed Mio Sushi in the district, as well as her own restaurant in Vietnam, Nguyen brings years of experience and passion for high-quality, flavorful Asian cuisine.

“I loved everything about Old Mill District,” Nguyen said about her seven years leading Mio Sushi. “And I am beyond excited to get back down there to work with them again and add a Vietnamese restaurant to the district.”

Diners can look forward to a diverse menu featuring classic Vietnamese favorites. Signature dishes will include aromatic bowls of pho, with options like steak, brisket, meatball, oxtail, and chicken. Rice noodle soups and vermicelli noodle bowls packed with fresh herbs and tasty flavors will also be offered.

For those seeking lighter bites, Pho 88 will offer appetizers such as fresh spring rolls, crispy wontons, tempura, and fried chicken wings. The menu will also feature banh mi sandwiches, rice plates, and plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Pho 88 will also offer a full bar, complete with wine, beer, and cocktails.

“This will be a fantastic addition for food lovers in Bend who are looking for authentic Vietnamese cuisine,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director at the Old Mill District. “Alice is a phenomenal operator; we’re so thankful she chose us as the place to launch her first Bend restaurant.”

Pho 88 is the culmination of more than a decade of experience in the restaurant world for Nguyen.

“I am thrilled to bring another authentic Vietnamese to Bend and share some more traditional Vietnamese dishes with our community,” Nguyen said. “We are just so happy to bring this concept to the Old Mill District and be part of that team again.”

oldmilldistrict.com